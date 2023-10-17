Matias Maccelli will be among those on the ice Tuesday when his Arizona Coyotes meet the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. Thinking about a bet on Maccelli? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Matias Maccelli vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Maccelli Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 64 games last season, Maccelli had a plus-minus of 0, and averaged 12:14 on the ice.

He had a goal in 10 of 64 games last season, with multiple goals in one of them.

Maccelli had an assist in 32 of 64 games last season, with multiple assists in six of them.

Maccelli's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Maccelli going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40%.

Maccelli Stats vs. the Islanders in 2022-23

Defensively, the Islanders were one of the stingiest units in NHL play, conceding 217 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fifth.

They had the league's 12th-ranked goal differential at +25.

