Tommy Pham vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 2
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:27 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Tommy Pham, with a slugging percentage of .316 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, October 17 at 8:07 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 2 of the NLCS with the Phillies up 1-0.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham is hitting .256 with 27 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 47 walks.
- In 58.8% of his games this year (77 of 131), Pham has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (22.1%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 131 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 15 of them (11.5%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.9% of his games this year, Pham has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 43 of 131 games this season, and more than once 15 times.
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|65
|.275
|AVG
|.239
|.350
|OBP
|.310
|.460
|SLG
|.434
|22
|XBH
|24
|7
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|36
|45/22
|K/BB
|61/25
|8
|SB
|13
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 185 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Nola gets the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season. He is 12-9 with a 4.46 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 193 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.46), 16th in WHIP (1.151), and 17th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.