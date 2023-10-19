Alek Thomas vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 3
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Alek Thomas (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 5:07 PM ET. The Phillies are holding a 2-0 lead in the series entering Game 3 of the NLCS.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Game Time: 5:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Explore More About This Game
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has 17 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 19 walks while batting .230.
- In 53.3% of his 122 games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 9.0% of his games in 2023 (11 of 122), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Thomas has had at least one RBI in 26.2% of his games this season (32 of 122), with two or more RBI six times (4.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 42 games this year (34.4%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|59
|.257
|AVG
|.206
|.302
|OBP
|.246
|.446
|SLG
|.312
|18
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|4
|25
|RBI
|14
|39/9
|K/BB
|47/10
|2
|SB
|7
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies are sending Suarez (4-6) to the mound for his 23rd start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.18 ERA and 119 strikeouts through 125 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out was on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 28-year-old has put together a 4.18 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .267 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.