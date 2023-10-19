Barrett Hayton and the Arizona Coyotes will play the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 19, 2023. Prop bets for Hayton are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Barrett Hayton vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hayton Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Hayton averaged 17:29 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -5.

He had a goal in 17 of 82 games last season, with multiple goals in two of them.

In 19 of 82 games last season, Hayton had an assist -- and five of those games included multiple assists.

Hayton's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.1% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hayton has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hayton Stats vs. the Blues in 2022-23

Defensively, the Blues conceded 298 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 27th in league play.

They had the league's 24th-ranked goal differential at -38.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.