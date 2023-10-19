The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker (.314 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Thursday at 5:07 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 3 of the NLCS. The Phillies are holding a 2-0 series lead.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Game Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is batting .258 with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.

Walker has had a hit in 99 of 164 games this year (60.4%), including multiple hits 42 times (25.6%).

In 18.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5% of his trips to the dish.

Walker has had at least one RBI in 40.2% of his games this season (66 of 164), with two or more RBI 23 times (14.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 45.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 80 .271 AVG .246 .348 OBP .320 .523 SLG .472 37 XBH 34 16 HR 17 48 RBI 55 61/31 K/BB 66/31 4 SB 7

Phillies Pitching Rankings