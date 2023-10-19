Clayton Keller and the Arizona Coyotes will play the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 19, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Keller's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Clayton Keller vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +170)

1.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Keller Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Keller's plus-minus last season was -2, in 20:45 per game on the ice.

He had a goal in 27 of 82 games last season, with multiple goals in eight of them.

Keller had an assist in 40 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple assists eight times.

The implied probability is 37% that he hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Keller has an implied probability of 54.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Keller Stats vs. the Blues in 2022-23

The Blues ranked 27th in goals against, conceding 298 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL play.

Their goal differential (-38) ranked 24th in the league.

