As they gear up to play the St. Louis Blues (1-0-1) on Thursday, October 19 at Enterprise Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes (1-2) have two players currently listed on the injury report.

Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Shea Weber D Out Ankle Jakub Voracek RW Out Concussion

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Pavel Buchnevich LW Out Upper Body Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Coyotes vs. Blues Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Arena: Enterprise Center

Coyotes Season Insights (2022-23)

The Coyotes' 225 goals last season (2.7 per game) ranked them 27th in the NHL.

Arizona's total of 295 goals allowed (3.6 per game) was 24th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -70, they were 27th in the league.

Blues Season Insights (2022-23)

The Blues' 260 total goals (3.2 per game) made them the 17th-ranked scoring team in the NHL last season.

St. Louis was 27th in goals against, allowing 298 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL action.

Their goal differential (-38) ranked 24th in the league.

Coyotes vs. Blues Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Blues (-130) Coyotes (+110) 6

