How to Watch the Coyotes vs. Blues Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 19
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:13 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Coming off a win last time out, the St. Louis Blues will host the Arizona Coyotes (who lost their previous game) on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.
Watch on ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS as the Blues look to defeat the Coyotes.
Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Coyotes Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Coyotes' total of 295 goals conceded (3.6 per game) was 24th in the NHL.
- The Coyotes' 225 goals last season (2.7 per game) ranked them 27th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -70, they were 27th in the league.
- The Coyotes had 45 power-play goals (on 238 chances), 23rd in the NHL.
- The Coyotes scored on 18.91% of their power plays, No. 24 in the NHL.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|82
|37
|49
|86
|63
|58
|34.9%
|Nick Schmaltz
|63
|22
|36
|58
|55
|61
|40%
|Matias Maccelli
|64
|11
|38
|49
|46
|23
|0%
|Jason Zucker
|78
|27
|21
|48
|39
|35
|26.7%
|Lawson Crouse
|77
|24
|21
|45
|32
|32
|40.2%
Blues Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Blues conceded 298 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 27th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Blues' 260 total goals (3.2 per game) made them the 17th-ranked scoring team in the NHL last season.
- They had the league's 24th-ranked goal differential at -38.
- The 46 power-play goals the Blues put up last season (22nd in the NHL) came via 238 power-play chances.
- The Blues had the league's 22nd-ranked power-play conversion rate (19.33%).
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jordan Kyrou
|79
|37
|36
|73
|55
|54
|35.7%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|63
|26
|41
|67
|31
|35
|29.9%
|Robert Thomas
|73
|18
|47
|65
|40
|67
|52.9%
|Brayden Schenn
|82
|21
|44
|65
|47
|41
|46.5%
|Kevin Hayes
|81
|18
|36
|54
|35
|40
|49.4%
