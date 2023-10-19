Top Player Prop Bets for Coyotes vs. Blues on October 19, 2023
The St. Louis Blues host the Arizona Coyotes at Enterprise Center on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. There are several ways to bet on this contest, including player prop options.
Coyotes vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Coyotes vs. Blues Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes
Clayton Keller Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)
Clayton Keller has scored one goal (0.3 per game) and collected two assists (0.7 per game), fueling the Arizona offense with three total points (one per game). He averages 3.3 shots per game, shooting 10%.
Keller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Islanders
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Rangers
|Oct. 16
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Devils
|Oct. 13
|0
|2
|2
|2
Nick Schmaltz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Nick Schmaltz is one of the impact players on offense for Arizona with three total points (one per game), with one goal and two assists in three games.
Schmaltz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Islanders
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Rangers
|Oct. 16
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Devils
|Oct. 13
|1
|1
|2
|2
NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues
Jakub Vrana Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +250, Under Odds: -385)
Jakub Vrana is St. Louis' top contributor with one point. He has zero goals and one assist this season.
Vrana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Stars
|Oct. 12
|0
|1
|1
|1
Sammy Blais has racked up one point (0.5 per game), scoring zero goals and adding one assist.
