Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - NLCS Game 3
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:49 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Thursday's contest between the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) at Chase Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-3, with the Phillies taking home the win. Game time is at 5:07 PM ET on October 19.
The Phillies will call on Ranger Suarez (4-6, 4.18 ERA) against the Diamondbacks and Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72 ERA).
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Phillies 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Read More About This Game
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 5-4.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Arizona and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.
- The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 45, or 48.9%, of the 92 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Arizona has a mark of 27-36 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Arizona scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (746 total, 4.6 per game).
- The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|October 7
|@ Dodgers
|W 11-2
|Merrill Kelly vs Clayton Kershaw
|October 9
|@ Dodgers
|W 4-2
|Zac Gallen vs Bobby Miller
|October 11
|Dodgers
|W 4-2
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Lance Lynn
|October 16
|@ Phillies
|L 5-3
|Zac Gallen vs Zack Wheeler
|October 17
|@ Phillies
|L 10-0
|Merrill Kelly vs Aaron Nola
|October 19
|Phillies
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Ranger Suárez
|October 20
|Phillies
|-
|TBA vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.