Thursday's contest between the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) at Chase Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-3, with the Phillies taking home the win. Game time is at 5:07 PM ET on October 19.

The Phillies will call on Ranger Suarez (4-6, 4.18 ERA) against the Diamondbacks and Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: TBS

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Phillies 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 5-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Arizona and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 45, or 48.9%, of the 92 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Arizona has a mark of 27-36 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Arizona scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (746 total, 4.6 per game).

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

