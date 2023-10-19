The Philadelphia Phillies hit the road for Game 3 of the NLCS versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, Thursday at 5:07 PM ET. The Phillies won the first two games of the series.

The probable starters are Ranger Suarez (4-6, 4.18 ERA) for the Phillies and Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Pfaadt

The Diamondbacks are sending Pfaadt (3-9) to make his 19th start of the season. He is 3-9 with a 5.72 ERA and 94 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Thursday, Oct. 12 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander went 4 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

In 19 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.72, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .282 against him.

Pfaadt has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Pfaadt is trying to collect his 13th start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ranger Suárez

The Phillies' Suarez (4-6) will make his 23rd start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in five innings against the Atlanta Braves.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 22 games this season with an ERA of 4.18, a 2.48 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.416.

He has 11 quality starts in 22 chances this season.

In 22 starts, Suarez has pitched through or past the fifth inning 18 times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.

He has made 22 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Ranger Suárez vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks rank 14th in MLB with 746 runs scored this season. They have a .250 batting average this campaign with 166 home runs (22nd in the league).

The Diamondbacks have gone 9-for-44 with four doubles, a home run and five RBI in 12 innings this season against the left-hander.

