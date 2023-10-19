The Philadelphia Phillies will visit the Arizona Diamondbacks in the third game of the NLCS on Thursday at 5:07 PM ET, live on TBS from Chase Field. The Diamondbacks hope to avoid falling behind 3-0 after losing the first two games of the series. Ranger Suarez will start for the Phillies and Brandon Pfaadt is set to start for the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks are +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Phillies (-135). The total for the contest is listed at 9 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Time: 5:07 PM ET

TV: TBS

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -135 +115 9 -115 -105 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Diamondbacks and their foes are 4-5-1 in their previous 10 contests.

The past 10 Diamondbacks games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 92 games this year and have walked away with the win 45 times (48.9%) in those games.

This season, Arizona has won 21 of its 49 games, or 42.9%, when it's the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Arizona and its opponents have hit the over in 74 of its 169 games with a total.

The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-38 41-40 37-30 52-50 60-59 29-21

