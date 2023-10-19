Game 3 of the NLCS takes place on Thursday when the Philadelphia Phillies travel to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Phillies will look to take a 3-0 lead while the Diamondbacks hope to get back on track with a win at Chase Field, starting at 5:07 PM ET on TBS. Brandon Pfaadt will take the mound first for the Diamondbacks, while the Phillies will counter with Ranger Suarez.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks have hit 166 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Arizona is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

The Diamondbacks rank 13th in MLB with a .250 team batting average.

Arizona ranks 14th in the majors with 746 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .322 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fourth with an average of 7.7 strikeouts per game.

Arizona has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.48 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.324 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Pfaadt (3-9) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed two hits in 4 1/3 scoreless innings pitched against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, Oct. 12.

He has three quality starts in 18 chances this season.

Pfaadt has 12 starts of five or more innings this season in 18 chances. He averages 5.1 innings per outing.

He has made 19 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 10/7/2023 Dodgers W 11-2 Away Merrill Kelly Clayton Kershaw 10/9/2023 Dodgers W 4-2 Away Zac Gallen Bobby Miller 10/11/2023 Dodgers W 4-2 Home Brandon Pfaadt Lance Lynn 10/16/2023 Phillies L 5-3 Away Zac Gallen Zack Wheeler 10/17/2023 Phillies L 10-0 Away Merrill Kelly Aaron Nola 10/19/2023 Phillies - Home Brandon Pfaadt Ranger Suárez 10/20/2023 Phillies - Home - -

