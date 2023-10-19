Emmanuel Rivera -- with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the mound, on October 19 at 5:07 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 3 of the NLCS. The Phillies have a 2-0 series lead.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Phillies.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Game Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Emmanuel Rivera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera is hitting .261 with 13 doubles, four home runs and 22 walks.

Rivera has had a hit in 45 of 85 games this season (52.9%), including multiple hits 17 times (20.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 4.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 85), and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.

Rivera has picked up an RBI in 24 games this season (28.2%), with more than one RBI in four of them (4.7%).

In 29.4% of his games this year (25 of 85), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.1%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Phillies

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 42 .260 AVG .261 .285 OBP .340 .341 SLG .373 6 XBH 11 2 HR 2 11 RBI 18 24/5 K/BB 32/17 0 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings