Evan Longoria vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 3
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Evan Longoria (.233 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 5:07 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 3 of the NLCS with the Phillies on top 2-0.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Phillies.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Game Time: 5:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria is batting .223 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks.
- Longoria has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this year (40 of 80), with at least two hits nine times (11.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (13.8%), leaving the park in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Longoria has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (26.3%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (8.8%).
- He has scored in 23 games this year (28.8%), including multiple runs in three games.
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|36
|.241
|AVG
|.204
|.303
|OBP
|.287
|.472
|SLG
|.369
|11
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|12
|38/11
|K/BB
|35/12
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.03).
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 185 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Suarez (4-6) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 4.18 ERA in 125 2/3 innings pitched, with 119 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, the left-hander tossed five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.18, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .267 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.