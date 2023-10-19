On Thursday, Evan Longoria (.233 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 5:07 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 3 of the NLCS with the Phillies on top 2-0.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Phillies.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Game Time: 5:07 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria is batting .223 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks.

Longoria has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this year (40 of 80), with at least two hits nine times (11.3%).

He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (13.8%), leaving the park in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

Longoria has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (26.3%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (8.8%).

He has scored in 23 games this year (28.8%), including multiple runs in three games.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 36 .241 AVG .204 .303 OBP .287 .472 SLG .369 11 XBH 9 7 HR 4 16 RBI 12 38/11 K/BB 35/12 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings