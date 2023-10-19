The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno (.219 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Thursday at 5:07 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 3 of the NLCS with the Phillies in front 2-0.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Game Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno has 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 29 walks while hitting .284.

Moreno has picked up a hit in 57.5% of his 113 games this year, with at least two hits in 26.5% of them.

In 10 games this season, he has hit a long ball (8.8%, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate).

In 37.2% of his games this season, Moreno has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (6.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 32 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 50 .333 AVG .234 .381 OBP .296 .414 SLG .401 11 XBH 16 1 HR 6 20 RBI 30 36/15 K/BB 39/14 4 SB 2

Phillies Pitching Rankings