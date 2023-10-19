Gabriel Moreno vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 3
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno (.219 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Thursday at 5:07 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 3 of the NLCS with the Phillies in front 2-0.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Game Time: 5:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno has 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 29 walks while hitting .284.
- Moreno has picked up a hit in 57.5% of his 113 games this year, with at least two hits in 26.5% of them.
- In 10 games this season, he has hit a long ball (8.8%, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate).
- In 37.2% of his games this season, Moreno has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (6.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|50
|.333
|AVG
|.234
|.381
|OBP
|.296
|.414
|SLG
|.401
|11
|XBH
|16
|1
|HR
|6
|20
|RBI
|30
|36/15
|K/BB
|39/14
|4
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez makes the start for the Phillies, his 23rd of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.18 ERA and 119 strikeouts through 125 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, the left-hander tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up a 4.18 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .267 to his opponents.
