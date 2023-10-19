Ketel Marte vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 3
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Ketel Marte (.302 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 5:07 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 3 of the NLCS. The Phillies are holding a 2-0 series lead.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Phillies.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Game Time: 5:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte has 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 71 walks while batting .276.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.
- Marte enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .364 with one homer.
- In 72.4% of his games this season (113 of 156), Marte has picked up at least one hit, and in 43 of those games (27.6%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (26 of 156), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 56 games this season (35.9%), Marte has picked up an RBI, and in 21 of those games (13.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 73 games this season (46.8%), including 21 multi-run games (13.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|75
|.303
|AVG
|.250
|.383
|OBP
|.335
|.505
|SLG
|.466
|30
|XBH
|30
|11
|HR
|14
|35
|RBI
|47
|50/35
|K/BB
|59/36
|5
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.03).
- The Phillies surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez (4-6 with a 4.18 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 23rd of the season.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.18, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .267 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.