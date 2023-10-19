On Thursday, Ketel Marte (.302 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 5:07 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 3 of the NLCS. The Phillies are holding a 2-0 series lead.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Phillies.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Game Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte has 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 71 walks while batting .276.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.

Marte enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .364 with one homer.

In 72.4% of his games this season (113 of 156), Marte has picked up at least one hit, and in 43 of those games (27.6%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (26 of 156), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 56 games this season (35.9%), Marte has picked up an RBI, and in 21 of those games (13.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 73 games this season (46.8%), including 21 multi-run games (13.5%).

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 72 GP 75 .303 AVG .250 .383 OBP .335 .505 SLG .466 30 XBH 30 11 HR 14 35 RBI 47 50/35 K/BB 59/36 5 SB 3

