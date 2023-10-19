The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.195 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Thursday at 5:07 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 3 of the NLCS. The Phillies have a 2-0 series lead.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Game Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is batting .261 with 35 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 69th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.

In 102 of 152 games this season (67.1%) Gurriel has picked up a hit, and in 36 of those games he had more than one (23.7%).

He has gone deep in 15.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Gurriel has had an RBI in 55 games this year (36.2%), including 20 multi-RBI outings (13.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 55 of 152 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 73 GP 71 .261 AVG .262 .315 OBP .303 .515 SLG .412 37 XBH 24 15 HR 9 49 RBI 33 61/21 K/BB 42/12 4 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings