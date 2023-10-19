The Arizona Coyotes, Matias Maccelli among them, meet the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Enterprise Center. Looking to wager on Maccelli's props versus the Blues? Scroll down for stats and information.

Matias Maccelli vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Maccelli Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Maccelli averaged 12:14 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of 0.

He had a goal in 10 of 64 games last season, with multiple goals in one of them.

Maccelli had an assist in 32 of 64 games last season, with multiple assists in six of them.

Maccelli's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he hits the over.

There is a 40% chance of Maccelli having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Maccelli Stats vs. the Blues in 2022-23

Defensively, the Blues conceded 298 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 27th in NHL play.

Their -38 goal differential ranked 24th in the league.

