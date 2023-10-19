As we approach Thursday's postseason MLB slate, let's take a look at the probable starters for each contest. One of the day's most anticipated matchups pits the Phillies (Ranger Suarez) against the Diamondbacks (Brandon Pfaadt).

Keep reading to find the pitching matchups for every game on the schedule for October 19.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Phillies at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Suarez (4-6) to the bump as they face the Diamondbacks, who will look to Pfaadt (3-9) when the clubs play on Thursday.

PHI: Suarez ARI: Pfaadt 22 (125 IP) Games/IP 19 (96 IP) 4.18 ERA 5.72 8.6 K/9 8.8

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Diamondbacks

PHI Odds to Win: -125

-125 ARI Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9 runs

Live Stream Phillies at Diamondbacks

Game Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET Streaming: TBS (regional restrictions may apply)

Astros at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Jose Urquidy (3-3) to the hill as they face the Rangers, who will give the start to Andrew Heaney (10-6) when the clubs face off Thursday.

HOU: Urquidy TEX: Heaney 16 (63 IP) Games/IP 34 (147.1 IP) 5.29 ERA 4.15 6.4 K/9 9.2

Vegas Odds for Astros at Rangers

TEX Odds to Win: -115

-115 HOU Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9.5 runs

Live Stream Astros at Rangers

