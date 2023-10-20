The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker (.182 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Friday at 8:07 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 4 of the NLCS. The Phillies own a 2-1 series lead.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Phillies.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker has 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks while hitting .258.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 75th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 58th and he is 23rd in slugging.

Walker has reached base via a hit in 99 games this season (of 165 played), and had multiple hits in 42 of those games.

In 30 games this season, he has hit a long ball (18.2%, and 5% of his trips to the plate).

Walker has picked up an RBI in 40.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 45.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.3%.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 80 .271 AVG .246 .348 OBP .320 .523 SLG .472 37 XBH 34 16 HR 17 48 RBI 55 61/31 K/BB 66/31 4 SB 7

Phillies Pitching Rankings