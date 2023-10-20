Friday's game that pits the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) against the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) at Chase Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Phillies. First pitch is at 8:07 PM ET on October 20.

The probable starters are Cristopher Sanchez (3-5, 3.44 ERA) for the Phillies and Joe Mantiply (2-2, 4.62 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: TBS

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Phillies 6, Diamondbacks 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Arizona and its foes are 4-5-1 in its previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 contests.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 93 games this season and have come away with the win 46 times (49.5%) in those contests.

This year, Arizona has won 25 of 57 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Arizona is the No. 14 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (746 total runs).

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

