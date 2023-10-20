Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will square off against Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 4 of the NLCS. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:07 PM ET on Friday, October 20 at Chase Field. The Phillies currently lead the series 2-1.

The Phillies are favored in this one, at -130, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +110 odds to play spoiler. A 9.5-run over/under is set for this game.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez - PHI (3-5, 3.44 ERA) vs Joe Mantiply - ARI (2-2, 4.62 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Phillies Moneyline Diamondbacks Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -130 +110 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Phillies have been favored 111 times and won 68, or 61.3%, of those games.

The Phillies have gone 55-28 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (66.3% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Phillies played as the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Philadelphia and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 93 games this year and have walked away with the win 46 times (49.5%) in those games.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been victorious 25 times in 57 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-286) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+160) Gabriel Moreno 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+175) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+150) Christian Walker 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+210)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +900 5th 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.