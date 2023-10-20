Corbin Carroll and Kyle Schwarber are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Philadelphia Phillies square off at Chase Field on Friday (first pitch at 8:07 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET

Friday, October 20, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: TBS

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has put up 161 hits with 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with 54 stolen bases.

He has a .285/.362/.506 slash line so far this year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Oct. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Oct. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Oct. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Oct. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 at Dodgers Oct. 9 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 1

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 150 hits with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs, 62 walks and 103 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashed .258/.333/.497 so far this year.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Oct. 19 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Oct. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Phillies Oct. 16 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Oct. 11 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Dodgers Oct. 9 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 1

Bet on player props for Corbin Carroll, Christian Walker or other Diamondbacks players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Cristopher Sanchez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 2.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 2.5 (Over Odds: -169) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Sanchez Stats

Cristopher Sanchez (3-5) will take the mound for the Phillies, his 19th start of the season.

He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

In 18 starts this season, Sanchez has lasted five or more innings 14 times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

Sanchez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mets Sep. 30 1.0 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Sep. 24 7.0 3 2 2 10 1 at Braves Sep. 19 4.0 7 3 3 2 1 vs. Braves Sep. 13 7.1 8 4 4 10 1 vs. Marlins Sep. 8 5.0 4 0 0 4 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Cristopher Sanchez's player props with BetMGM.

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Schwarber Stats

Schwarber has 19 doubles, a triple, 47 home runs, 126 walks and 104 RBI (115 total hits).

He's slashing .197/.343/.474 on the year.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Diamondbacks Oct. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 17 2-for-3 3 2 2 8 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 16 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Braves Oct. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Oct. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Trea Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Turner Stats

Trea Turner has 35 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs, 45 walks and 76 RBI (170 total hits). He has swiped 30 bases.

He has a .266/.320/.459 slash line so far this season.

Turner has picked up a hit in 13 games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .459 with five doubles, three home runs, four walks and four RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Oct. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 17 1-for-2 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 16 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Braves Oct. 12 4-for-4 1 1 1 8 0 vs. Braves Oct. 11 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0

Bet on player props for Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner or other Phillies players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.