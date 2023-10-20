Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies NLCS Game 4 on October 20, 2023
Corbin Carroll and Kyle Schwarber are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Philadelphia Phillies square off at Chase Field on Friday (first pitch at 8:07 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has put up 161 hits with 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with 54 stolen bases.
- He has a .285/.362/.506 slash line so far this year.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|Oct. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Oct. 17
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Oct. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Oct. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Dodgers
|Oct. 9
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Christian Walker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Walker Stats
- Christian Walker has 150 hits with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs, 62 walks and 103 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He's slashed .258/.333/.497 so far this year.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|Oct. 19
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Oct. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|Oct. 16
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Oct. 11
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Dodgers
|Oct. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
Bet on player props for Corbin Carroll, Christian Walker or other Diamondbacks players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Cristopher Sanchez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 2.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Sanchez Stats
- Cristopher Sanchez (3-5) will take the mound for the Phillies, his 19th start of the season.
- He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.
- In 18 starts this season, Sanchez has lasted five or more innings 14 times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.
- He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.
Sanchez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Mets
|Sep. 30
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 24
|7.0
|3
|2
|2
|10
|1
|at Braves
|Sep. 19
|4.0
|7
|3
|3
|2
|1
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 13
|7.1
|8
|4
|4
|10
|1
|vs. Marlins
|Sep. 8
|5.0
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Cristopher Sanchez's player props with BetMGM.
Kyle Schwarber Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Schwarber Stats
- Schwarber has 19 doubles, a triple, 47 home runs, 126 walks and 104 RBI (115 total hits).
- He's slashing .197/.343/.474 on the year.
Schwarber Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Diamondbacks
|Oct. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 17
|2-for-3
|3
|2
|2
|8
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Braves
|Oct. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Oct. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Trea Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Turner Stats
- Trea Turner has 35 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs, 45 walks and 76 RBI (170 total hits). He has swiped 30 bases.
- He has a .266/.320/.459 slash line so far this season.
- Turner has picked up a hit in 13 games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .459 with five doubles, three home runs, four walks and four RBI.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Oct. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 17
|1-for-2
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Braves
|Oct. 12
|4-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|8
|0
|vs. Braves
|Oct. 11
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
Bet on player props for Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner or other Phillies players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.