Game 4 of the NLCS will feature the Philadelphia Phillies traveling to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Phillies will hope to extend their series lead and move closer to the World Series when action gets underway on Friday starting at 8:07 PM ET on TBS, live from Chase Field. Cristopher Sanchez is expected to start for the Phillies, while the Diamondbacks will counter with Joe Mantiply.

Sign up for Fubo and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 166 home runs.

Arizona is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

Arizona ranks 14th in the majors with 746 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

The Diamondbacks rank fourth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.7 whiffs per contest.

Arizona has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Arizona has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.48) in the majors this season.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.324 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Mantiply (2-2) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his fourth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Wednesday, when he threw a third of an inning, giving up three earned runs while allowing three hits to the Philadelphia Phillies.

In 35 appearances this season, he has finished 23 without allowing an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 10/9/2023 Dodgers W 4-2 Away Zac Gallen Bobby Miller 10/11/2023 Dodgers W 4-2 Home Brandon Pfaadt Lance Lynn 10/16/2023 Phillies L 5-3 Away Zac Gallen Zack Wheeler 10/17/2023 Phillies L 10-0 Away Merrill Kelly Aaron Nola 10/19/2023 Phillies W 2-1 Home Brandon Pfaadt Ranger Suárez 10/20/2023 Phillies - Home Joe Mantiply Cristopher Sanchez 10/21/2023 Phillies - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.