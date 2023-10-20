The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera (.227 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Friday at 8:07 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 4 of the NLCS. The Phillies have a 2-1 series lead.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera has 13 doubles, four home runs and 22 walks while batting .261.

Rivera has had a hit in 45 of 86 games this season (52.3%), including multiple hits 17 times (19.8%).

Looking at the 86 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (4.7%), and in 1.4% of his trips to the dish.

Rivera has driven in a run in 24 games this year (27.9%), including four games with more than one RBI (4.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 29.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.0%.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 42 .260 AVG .261 .285 OBP .340 .341 SLG .373 6 XBH 11 2 HR 2 11 RBI 18 24/5 K/BB 32/17 0 SB 1

