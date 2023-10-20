Men's Erste Bank Open Preview: How to Watch, Odds
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 1:17 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
As part of today's qualifying qualification round 1 (eight matches), No. 55-ranked Lorenzo Sonego and No. 94 Cristian Garin will be going head-to-head at in , .
Check out the latest odds for the entire Erste Bank Open field at BetMGM.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Erste Bank Open Info
- Tournament: Erste Bank Open
- Round: Qualifying round
- Date: October 21
- TV Channel:
- Court Surface: Hard
Who will win the Erste Bank Open?
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Odds Rank
Want to bet on your pick to win the tournament? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!
Today's Matches Info
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Marton Fucsovics vs. Andrea Vavassori
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|5:00 AM ET
|Fucsovics (-350)
|Vavassori (+250)
|Dino Prizmic vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|6:00 AM ET
|Prizmic (-350)
|Ramos-Vinolas (+230)
|Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Alexander Erler
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|6:30 AM ET
|Ruusuvuori (-2500)
|Erler (+800)
|Lloyd Harris vs. Alexandre Muller
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|7:20 AM ET
|Harris (-200)
|Muller (+150)
|Lorenzo Sonego vs. Cristian Garin
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|8:00 AM ET
|Sonego (-250)
|Garin (+175)
|Fabian Marozsan vs. Timofey Skatov
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|8:30 AM ET
|Marozsan (-450)
|Skatov (+300)
|Jurij Rodionov vs. Tomas Machac
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|9:20 AM ET
|-
|-
|Filip Misolic vs. Juan Pablo Varillas
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|9:50 AM ET
|-
|-
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.