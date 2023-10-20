Gabriel Moreno vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 4
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:27 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Gabriel Moreno -- with a slugging percentage of .559 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the hill, on October 20 at 8:07 PM ET. The Phillies are holding a 2-1 lead in the series going into Game 4 of the NLCS.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is hitting .284 with 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 29 walks.
- Moreno has had a hit in 66 of 114 games this year (57.9%), including multiple hits 30 times (26.3%).
- He has gone deep in 10 games this season (8.8%), leaving the park in 1.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Moreno has picked up an RBI in 42 games this season (36.8%), with more than one RBI in seven of them (6.1%).
- He has scored in 28.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 2.6%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|50
|.333
|AVG
|.234
|.381
|OBP
|.296
|.414
|SLG
|.401
|11
|XBH
|16
|1
|HR
|6
|20
|RBI
|30
|36/15
|K/BB
|39/14
|4
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sanchez (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 3.44 ERA in 99 1/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday, Sept. 30 -- the lefty threw one scoreless inning against the New York Mets without surrendering a hit.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.44, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .235 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.