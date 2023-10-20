Gabriel Moreno -- with a slugging percentage of .559 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the hill, on October 20 at 8:07 PM ET. The Phillies are holding a 2-1 lead in the series going into Game 4 of the NLCS.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

TV Channel: TBS

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is hitting .284 with 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 29 walks.

Moreno has had a hit in 66 of 114 games this year (57.9%), including multiple hits 30 times (26.3%).

He has gone deep in 10 games this season (8.8%), leaving the park in 1.8% of his chances at the plate.

Moreno has picked up an RBI in 42 games this season (36.8%), with more than one RBI in seven of them (6.1%).

He has scored in 28.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 2.6%.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 50 .333 AVG .234 .381 OBP .296 .414 SLG .401 11 XBH 16 1 HR 6 20 RBI 30 36/15 K/BB 39/14 4 SB 2

Phillies Pitching Rankings