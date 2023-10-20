On Friday, Ketel Marte (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Cristopher Sanchez. First pitch is at 8:07 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 4 of the NLCS with the Phillies on top 2-1.

In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Phillies.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte is batting .276 with 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 71 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.

Marte enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .455 with one homer.

Marte has gotten at least one hit in 72.6% of his games this season (114 of 157), with more than one hit 44 times (28.0%).

He has hit a home run in 26 games this year (16.6%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Marte has picked up an RBI in 57 games this season (36.3%), with two or more RBI in 21 of those games (13.4%).

In 46.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 21 games with multiple runs (13.4%).

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 72 GP 75 .303 AVG .250 .383 OBP .335 .505 SLG .466 30 XBH 30 11 HR 14 35 RBI 47 50/35 K/BB 59/36 5 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings