Ketel Marte vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 4
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:28 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Friday, Ketel Marte (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Cristopher Sanchez. First pitch is at 8:07 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 4 of the NLCS with the Phillies on top 2-1.
In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Phillies.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte is batting .276 with 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 71 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.
- Marte enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .455 with one homer.
- Marte has gotten at least one hit in 72.6% of his games this season (114 of 157), with more than one hit 44 times (28.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 26 games this year (16.6%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Marte has picked up an RBI in 57 games this season (36.3%), with two or more RBI in 21 of those games (13.4%).
- In 46.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 21 games with multiple runs (13.4%).
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|75
|.303
|AVG
|.250
|.383
|OBP
|.335
|.505
|SLG
|.466
|30
|XBH
|30
|11
|HR
|14
|35
|RBI
|47
|50/35
|K/BB
|59/36
|5
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 185 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Sanchez (3-5) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 3.44 ERA in 99 1/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday, Sept. 30 when the left-hander threw one scoreless inning against the New York Mets without giving up a hit.
- The 26-year-old has a 3.44 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .235 to opposing hitters.
