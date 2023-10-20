Tommy Pham vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 4
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:29 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Tommy Pham (.308 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Friday at 8:07 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 4 of the NLCS. The Phillies have a 2-1 series lead.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Phillies.
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham is batting .256 with 27 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 47 walks.
- Pham has picked up a hit in 78 of 133 games this year, with multiple hits 29 times.
- He has hit a home run in 11.3% of his games in 2023 (15 of 133), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Pham has had at least one RBI in 35.3% of his games this season (47 of 133), with more than one RBI 15 times (11.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 43 times this year (32.3%), including 15 games with multiple runs (11.3%).
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|65
|.275
|AVG
|.239
|.350
|OBP
|.310
|.460
|SLG
|.434
|22
|XBH
|24
|7
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|36
|45/22
|K/BB
|61/25
|8
|SB
|13
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 185 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Sanchez makes the start for the Phillies, his 19th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.44 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Saturday, Sept. 30, when he tossed one scoreless inning against the New York Mets without surrendering a hit.
- The 26-year-old has amassed a 3.44 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .235 to opposing hitters.
