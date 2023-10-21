The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:07 PM ET. The teams are all knotted up at 2-2 ahead of Game 5 of the NLCS.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Phillies.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is hitting .230 with 17 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 19 walks.

Thomas has recorded a hit in 66 of 124 games this season (53.2%), including 20 multi-hit games (16.1%).

He has hit a home run in 9.7% of his games in 2023 (12 of 124), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.6% of his games this season, Thomas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 35.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (7.3%).

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 59 .257 AVG .206 .302 OBP .246 .446 SLG .312 18 XBH 13 5 HR 4 25 RBI 14 39/9 K/BB 47/10 2 SB 7

Phillies Pitching Rankings