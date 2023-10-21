The No. 5 Washington Huskies (6-0) and the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-5) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium in a clash of Pac-12 opponents.

Offensively, Washington has been a top-25 unit, ranking fifth-best in the FBS by putting up 44.3 points per game. The Huskies rank 43rd on defense (20.8 points allowed per game). Arizona State is compiling 342.2 total yards per contest on offense this season (103rd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 339.3 total yards per contest (43rd-ranked).

Below in this story, we'll give all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Arizona State vs. Washington Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Arizona State vs. Washington Key Statistics

Arizona State Washington 342.2 (114th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 543.7 (11th) 339.3 (26th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394.3 (69th) 83.7 (128th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 119 (109th) 258.5 (45th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 424.7 (1st) 13 (114th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (22nd) 1 (132nd) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (80th)

Arizona State Stats Leaders

Trenton Bourguet leads Arizona State with 726 yards on 64-of-98 passing with one touchdown compared to two interceptions this season.

Cameron Skattebo's team-high 367 rushing yards have come on 93 carries, with five touchdowns. He also leads the team with 245 receiving yards (40.8 per game) on 16 catches with one touchdown.

DeCarlos Brooks has racked up 90 yards (on 21 attempts).

Elijhah Badger has totaled 33 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 422 (70.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 55 times and has two touchdowns.

Xavier Guillory's 37 targets have resulted in 18 receptions for 222 yards and one touchdown.

Washington Stats Leaders

Michael Penix Jr. has 2,301 yards passing for Washington, completing 72.1% of his passes and tossing 20 touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Dillon Johnson has 340 rushing yards on 61 carries with five touchdowns.

Will Nixon has carried the ball 21 times for 134 yards (22.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Rome Odunze has hauled in 40 catches for 736 yards (122.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Ja'Lynn Polk has reeled in 32 passes while averaging 97.7 yards per game and scoring five touchdowns.

Jalen McMillan has a total of 311 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 20 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Washington or Arizona State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.