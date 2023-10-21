The No. 5 Washington Huskies (6-0) will face off against their Pac-12-rival, the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-5) in a matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. The Sun Devils will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 26.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 58.5 in the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Washington vs. Arizona State matchup.

Arizona State vs. Washington Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 City: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Arizona State vs. Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Washington Moneyline Arizona State Moneyline BetMGM Washington (-26.5) 58.5 -10000 +1600 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Washington (-26.5) 58.5 -4500 +1600 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 8 Odds

Arizona State vs. Washington Betting Trends

Arizona State has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this year.

The Sun Devils have been an underdog by 26.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Washington has compiled a 3-2-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Huskies have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 26.5-point favorites.

Arizona State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Pac-12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

