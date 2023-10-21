The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:07 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 5 of the NLCS all tied up at 2-2.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker has 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks while hitting .258.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.

Walker has picked up a hit in 59.6% of his 166 games this year, with at least two hits in 25.3% of them.

He has gone deep in 18.1% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the dish.

Walker has driven in a run in 67 games this season (40.4%), including 23 games with more than one RBI (13.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 76 of 166 games this season, and more than once 12 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 80 .271 AVG .246 .348 OBP .320 .523 SLG .472 37 XBH 34 16 HR 17 48 RBI 55 61/31 K/BB 66/31 4 SB 7

Phillies Pitching Rankings