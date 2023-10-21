Should you bet on Clayton Keller to light the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes and the Anaheim Ducks go head to head on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Clayton Keller score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.5 if he scores a goal)

Keller stats and insights

In two of four games this season, Keller has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

Keller's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 3.0 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 10 goals in total (3.3 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.3 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

