Should you bet on Clayton Keller to light the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes and the Anaheim Ducks go head to head on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Clayton Keller score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.5 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Keller stats and insights

  • In two of four games this season, Keller has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
  • Keller's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 3.0 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have conceded 10 goals in total (3.3 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.3 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.