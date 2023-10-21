The Arizona Coyotes, with Clayton Keller, take the ice Saturday versus the Anaheim Ducks at Mullett Arena, with the puck dropping at 4:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Keller in the Coyotes-Ducks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Clayton Keller vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +145)

1.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Keller Season Stats Insights

Keller's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:06 per game on the ice, is -1.

Keller has a goal in two of four games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Keller has a point in three of four games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Keller has an assist in two of four games this season, with multiple assists in one of those contests.

Keller's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 40.8% that he goes over.

Keller has an implied probability of 57.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Keller Stats vs. the Ducks in 2022-23

The Ducks ranked 32nd in goals against, giving up 335 total goals (4.1 per game) in NHL play.

Their goal differential (-129) ranked 32nd in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 4 Games 3 5 Points 2 2 Goals 1 3 Assists 1

