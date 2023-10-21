Corbin Carroll vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 5
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 6:26 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Corbin Carroll, with a slugging percentage of .417 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, October 21 at 8:07 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 5 of the NLCS all tied up at 2-2.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona with 161 hits and an OBP of .362, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .506.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 15th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.
- Carroll has gotten a hit in 107 of 162 games this year (66%), with more than one hit on 50 occasions (30.9%).
- In 16% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Carroll has driven in a run in 55 games this season (34%), including 21 games with more than one RBI (13%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 53.1% of his games this season (86 of 162), he has scored, and in 30 of those games (18.5%) he has scored more than once.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|75
|.290
|AVG
|.280
|.368
|OBP
|.355
|.534
|SLG
|.479
|35
|XBH
|30
|13
|HR
|12
|41
|RBI
|35
|61/29
|K/BB
|64/28
|21
|SB
|33
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.03).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 185 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- The Phillies will send Wheeler (13-6) out to make his 33rd start of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.61 ERA and 212 strikeouts in 192 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 33-year-old's 3.61 ERA ranks 20th, 1.078 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 12th among qualifying pitchers this season.
