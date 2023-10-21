Going into a matchup with the Anaheim Ducks (1-2), the Arizona Coyotes (2-2) currently are monitoring two players on the injury report. The game begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 at Mullett Arena.

Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Shea Weber D Out Ankle Jakub Voracek RW Out Concussion

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Brock McGinn LW Out Undisclosed Isac Lundestrom C Out Achilles Adam Henrique C Questionable Illness

Coyotes vs. Ducks Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Arena: Mullett Arena

Coyotes Season Insights (2022-23)

The Coyotes' 225 total goals (2.7 per game) made them the 27th-ranked scoring team in the league last season.

Arizona was 24th in goals against, conceding 295 total goals (3.6 per game) in league play.

Their goal differential (-70) ranked 27th in the league.

Ducks Season Insights (2022-23)

With 206 goals (2.5 per game) last season, the Ducks had the league's 31st-ranked offense.

Anaheim gave up 335 total goals (4.1 per game), 32nd in the NHL.

They had the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -129.

Coyotes vs. Ducks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Coyotes (-185) Ducks (+150) 6.5

