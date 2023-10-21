How to Watch the Coyotes vs. Ducks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 21
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 7:12 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Coyotes (off a victory in their last game) and the Anaheim Ducks (off a loss) will meet on Saturday at Mullett Arena in Tempe.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Watch the Coyotes-Ducks matchup on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS.
Coyotes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Coyotes vs Ducks Additional Info
|Coyotes vs Ducks Odds/Over/Under
|Coyotes vs Ducks Prediction
|Coyotes vs Ducks Player Props
|Coyotes vs Ducks Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Coyotes Stats & Trends (2022)
- Defensively, the Coyotes allowed 295 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 24th in NHL play.
- The Coyotes' 225 goals scored last season (2.7 per game) ranked 27th in the league.
- Their goal differential (-70) ranked 27th in the league.
- The 45 power-play goals the Coyotes put up last season ranked 23rd in the NHL (on 238 power-play chances).
- The Coyotes had the league's 24th-ranked power-play conversion rate (18.91%).
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|82
|37
|49
|86
|63
|58
|34.9%
|Nick Schmaltz
|63
|22
|36
|58
|55
|61
|40%
|Matias Maccelli
|64
|11
|38
|49
|46
|23
|0%
|Jason Zucker
|78
|27
|21
|48
|39
|35
|26.7%
|Lawson Crouse
|77
|24
|21
|45
|32
|32
|40.2%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Ducks Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Ducks conceded 335 total goals (4.1 per game), 32nd in the NHL.
- With 206 goals (2.5 per game) last season, the Ducks had the league's 31st-ranked offense.
- Their -129 goal differential was 32nd in the league.
- The Ducks had 36 power-play goals (30th in NHL) on 229 chances.
- The Ducks scored on 15.72% of their power plays, No. 31 in the league.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Trevor Zegras
|81
|23
|42
|65
|75
|31
|41.4%
|Alex Killorn
|82
|27
|37
|64
|54
|40
|50%
|Troy Terry
|70
|23
|38
|61
|27
|43
|100%
|Cam Fowler
|82
|10
|38
|48
|48
|34
|-
|Mason McTavish
|80
|17
|26
|43
|32
|29
|42.3%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.