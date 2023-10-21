The Arizona Coyotes (2-2) are the favorites on their home ice against the Anaheim Ducks (1-2) on Saturday, October 21. The Coyotes are -185 on the moneyline to win against the Ducks (+150) in the game, which starts at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Coyotes vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Coyotes vs. Ducks Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Coyotes Moneyline Ducks Moneyline Total BetMGM -185 +150 6.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coyotes vs. Ducks Betting Trends

Anaheim has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals just once this season.

The Coyotes have not yet this season played as a moneyline favorite.

The Ducks have been an underdog in three games this season, with one upset wins (33.3%).

Arizona has not played with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter.

Anaheim has a record of 1-2 in games when oddsmakers list the team at +150 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.