The Arizona Coyotes (2-2) square off against the Anaheim Ducks (1-2) at Mullett Arena on Saturday, October 21 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS. The Coyotes knocked off the St. Louis Blues 6-2 in their most recent outing, while the Ducks are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars.

Prepare for this showdown with a look at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Saturday's contest.

Coyotes vs. Ducks Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final result of Coyotes 4, Ducks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (-185)

Coyotes (-185) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.5 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)

Coyotes vs Ducks Additional Info

Coyotes Splits and Trends

The Coyotes finished 8-14-22 in overtime matchups last season as part of an overall record of 28-40-14.

Arizona was 10-8-10 (30 points) in its 28 games decided by one goal.

In the 12 games last season the Coyotes registered just one goal, they went 1-10-1 (three points).

Arizona took six points from the 24 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (1-19-4 record).

The Coyotes were 25-8-9 when they scored three or more goals (to register 59 points).

In the 29 games when Arizona recorded a lone power-play goal, it had a 12-14-3 record (27 points).

In the 12 games when it outshot its opponent, Arizona was 6-4-2 (14 points).

The Coyotes were outshot by their opponent 69 times, and went 22-35-12 (56 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Coyotes Rank Coyotes AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 27th 2.74 Goals Scored 2.51 31st 24th 3.6 Goals Allowed 4.09 32nd 32nd 25.8 Shots 28.4 28th 30th 35 Shots Allowed 39.1 32nd 24th 18.91% Power Play % 15.72% 31st 27th 74.61% Penalty Kill % 72.14% 31st

Coyotes vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

