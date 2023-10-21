Coyotes vs. Ducks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 21
The Arizona Coyotes (2-2) square off against the Anaheim Ducks (1-2) at Mullett Arena on Saturday, October 21 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS. The Coyotes knocked off the St. Louis Blues 6-2 in their most recent outing, while the Ducks are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars.
Prepare for this showdown with a look at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Saturday's contest.
Coyotes vs. Ducks Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final result of Coyotes 4, Ducks 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (-185)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.5 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)
Coyotes vs Ducks Additional Info
Coyotes Splits and Trends
- The Coyotes finished 8-14-22 in overtime matchups last season as part of an overall record of 28-40-14.
- Arizona was 10-8-10 (30 points) in its 28 games decided by one goal.
- In the 12 games last season the Coyotes registered just one goal, they went 1-10-1 (three points).
- Arizona took six points from the 24 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (1-19-4 record).
- The Coyotes were 25-8-9 when they scored three or more goals (to register 59 points).
- In the 29 games when Arizona recorded a lone power-play goal, it had a 12-14-3 record (27 points).
- In the 12 games when it outshot its opponent, Arizona was 6-4-2 (14 points).
- The Coyotes were outshot by their opponent 69 times, and went 22-35-12 (56 points).
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Coyotes Rank
|Coyotes AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|27th
|2.74
|Goals Scored
|2.51
|31st
|24th
|3.6
|Goals Allowed
|4.09
|32nd
|32nd
|25.8
|Shots
|28.4
|28th
|30th
|35
|Shots Allowed
|39.1
|32nd
|24th
|18.91%
|Power Play %
|15.72%
|31st
|27th
|74.61%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.14%
|31st
Coyotes vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
