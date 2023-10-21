The Arizona Coyotes (2-2) and Anaheim Ducks (1-2) play at Mullett Arena on Saturday, October 21 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS. The Coyotes took down the St. Louis Blues 6-2 in their most recent outing, while the Ducks are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars.

Coyotes vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Coyotes (-185) Ducks (+150) 6.5 Coyotes (-1.5)

Coyotes Betting Insights

The two times they were favorites on the moneyline last season, the Coyotes were 2-0.

Arizona didn't play a single game with moneyline odds shorter than -185 last season.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Coyotes have an implied probability of 64.9% to win.

A total of 42 Arizona games last season went over Saturday's total of 6.5 goals.

Coyotes vs Ducks Additional Info

Coyotes vs. Ducks Rankings

Coyotes 2022-23 Total (Rank) Ducks 2022-23 Total (Rank) 225 (27th) Goals 206 (31st) 295 (24th) Goals Allowed 335 (32nd) 45 (23rd) Power Play Goals 36 (30th) 81 (32nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 78 (31st)

Coyotes Advanced Stats

The Coyotes' 225 total goals (2.7 per game) made them the 27th-ranked scoring team in the NHL last season.

Arizona gave up 295 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 24th in league play in goals against.

Their goal differential (-70) ranked 27th in the league.

The 45 power-play goals Arizona scored last season (23rd in the NHL) came via 238 chances.

The Coyotes' 18.91% power-play conversion rate was 24th in the league.

Arizona scored five shorthanded goals last season.

The Coyotes had the league's 27th-ranked penalty-kill percentage (74.61%).

The Coyotes won 45.9% of their faceoffs to rank 29th in the NHL.

Arizona scored on 10.6% of its shots as a team (ninth in league).

The Coyotes shut out opponents four times last season. They averaged 25.5 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

