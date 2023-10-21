Player prop odds are among the many ways to bet on the Arizona Coyotes-Anaheim Ducks matchup at Mullett Arena on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Coyotes vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coyotes vs. Ducks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes

Nick Schmaltz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

One of Arizona's top offensive players this season is Nick Schmaltz, who has scored five points in four games (two goals and three assists).

Schmaltz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Oct. 19 1 1 2 4 at Islanders Oct. 17 0 0 0 2 at Rangers Oct. 16 0 1 1 0 at Devils Oct. 13 1 1 2 2

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Clayton Keller Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Clayton Keller has five points (1.3 per game), scoring two goals and adding three assists.

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Oct. 19 1 1 2 2 at Islanders Oct. 17 0 0 0 3 at Rangers Oct. 16 1 0 1 5 at Devils Oct. 13 0 2 2 2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks

Frank Vatrano Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -303)

Frank Vatrano's three goals and zero assists in three games for Anaheim add up to three total points on the season.

Vatrano Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Oct. 19 0 0 0 3 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 15 3 0 3 6 at Golden Knights Oct. 14 0 0 0 2

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Ryan Strome Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)

Ryan Strome has amassed three points this season, with zero goals and three assists.

Strome Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Oct. 19 0 0 0 4 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 15 0 2 2 1 at Golden Knights Oct. 14 0 1 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.