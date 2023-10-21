Game 5 of the NLCS between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks will take place on Saturday, October 21 at Chase Field, with Zack Wheeler taking the ball for the Phillies and Zac Gallen toeing the rubber for the Diamondbacks. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:07 PM ET. Currently, the series is tied 2-2.

The Phillies are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Diamondbacks (+110). The total for the contest has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Wheeler - PHI (13-6, 3.61 ERA) vs Gallen - ARI (17-9, 3.47 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Phillies Moneyline Diamondbacks Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -135 +110 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have been favorites in 112 games this season and won 68 (60.7%) of those contests.

The Phillies have a record of 49-27 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (64.5% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Phillies played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they went 5-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Philadelphia and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 47, or 50%, of the 94 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Diamondbacks have a mark of 25-32 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 7-3.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+230) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Christian Walker 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) Gabriel Moreno 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240) Evan Longoria 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+270)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +400 3rd 1st

