The Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks take the field in Game 5 of the NLCS at Chase Field, on Saturday at 8:07 PM ET, with the series notted up at 2-2.

The probable starters are Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.61 ERA) for the Phillies and Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Wheeler - PHI (13-6, 3.61 ERA) vs Gallen - ARI (17-9, 3.47 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

Gallen (17-9 with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 210 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 35th of the season.

His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

In 34 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.47, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.

Gallen has recorded 20 quality starts this season.

Gallen will look to prolong a 28-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.2 frames per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in eight of his 34 outings this season.

Zac Gallen vs. Phillies

He will take the hill against a Phillies offense that ranks ninth in the league with 1417 total hits (on a .256 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .438 (fifth in the league) with 220 total home runs (eighth in MLB action).

Gallen has thrown 10 2/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs on 13 hits while striking out seven against the Phillies this season.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Wheeler

The Phillies will hand the ball to Wheeler (13-6) for his 33rd start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.61, a 5.44 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.078 in 32 games this season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Wheeler will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has made 32 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 3.61 ERA ranks 20th, 1.078 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 12th.

Zack Wheeler vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks have scored 746 runs this season, which ranks 14th in MLB. They have 1359 hits, 17th in baseball, with 166 home runs (22nd in the league).

The Diamondbacks have gone 15-for-69 with four doubles, three home runs and six RBI in 18 innings this season against the right-hander.

