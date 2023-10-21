The NLCS resumes Saturday at 8:07 PM ET when the Philadelphia Phillies visit the Arizona Diamondbacks live on TBS from Chase Field. Both teams are looking for an all-important win to break the 2-2 tie in the series. Zac Gallen will take the mound first for the Diamondbacks, while the Phillies will counter with Zack Wheeler.

Sign up for Fubo and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks have hit 166 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Fueled by 484 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks 17th in MLB with a .408 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

Arizona has scored 746 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .322 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the fourth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.7) among MLB offenses.

Arizona averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Arizona has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.48) in the majors this season.

The Diamondbacks rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.324 WHIP this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Gallen (17-9) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 35th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in five innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

He has started 34 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 20 of them.

Gallen will look to pitch five or more innings for the 28th start in a row.

In 34 appearances this season, he has finished eight without allowing an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 10/11/2023 Dodgers W 4-2 Home Brandon Pfaadt Lance Lynn 10/16/2023 Phillies L 5-3 Away Zac Gallen Zack Wheeler 10/17/2023 Phillies L 10-0 Away Merrill Kelly Aaron Nola 10/19/2023 Phillies W 2-1 Home Brandon Pfaadt Ranger Suárez 10/20/2023 Phillies W 6-5 Home Joe Mantiply Cristopher Sanchez 10/21/2023 Phillies - Home Zac Gallen Zack Wheeler 10/23/2023 Phillies - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.