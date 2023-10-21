The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:07 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 5 of the NLCS. The series is all tied up at 2-2.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo has 20 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 64 walks while batting .246.

In 48.6% of his games this season (71 of 146), Perdomo has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (20.5%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 5.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.

Perdomo has had at least one RBI in 24.7% of his games this year (36 of 146), with two or more RBI 10 times (6.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 63 of 146 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 66 .221 AVG .271 .332 OBP .375 .338 SLG .379 16 XBH 14 3 HR 3 20 RBI 27 46/31 K/BB 40/33 10 SB 6

Phillies Pitching Rankings