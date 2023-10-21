Geraldo Perdomo vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 5
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 6:26 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:07 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 5 of the NLCS. The series is all tied up at 2-2.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Geraldo Perdomo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo has 20 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 64 walks while batting .246.
- In 48.6% of his games this season (71 of 146), Perdomo has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (20.5%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 5.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Perdomo has had at least one RBI in 24.7% of his games this year (36 of 146), with two or more RBI 10 times (6.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 63 of 146 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|66
|.221
|AVG
|.271
|.332
|OBP
|.375
|.338
|SLG
|.379
|16
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|27
|46/31
|K/BB
|40/33
|10
|SB
|6
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).
- The Phillies surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler gets the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.61 ERA and 212 strikeouts in 192 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.61), eighth in WHIP (1.078), and 12th in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.