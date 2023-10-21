The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming contest versus the Anaheim Ducks is scheduled for Saturday at 4:00 PM ET. Will Janis Moser light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Janis Moser score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95 if he scores a goal)

Moser stats and insights

Moser is yet to score through four games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Ducks.

Moser has zero points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 10 goals in total (3.3 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.3 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

