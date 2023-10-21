Juuso Valimaki Game Preview: Coyotes vs. Ducks - October 21
The Arizona Coyotes, Juuso Valimaki included, will play the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Valimaki's props? Here is some information to assist you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Juuso Valimaki vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Valimaki Season Stats Insights
- Valimaki's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:40 per game on the ice, is -1.
- Through four games this season, Valimaki has yet to score a goal.
- Valimaki has a point in one of his four games this season, and had multiple points in that game.
- In one of four games this year, Valimaki has an assist, and he recorded multiple assists in that game.
- Valimaki has an implied probability of 40% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- There is a 33.9% chance of Valimaki having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Valimaki Stats vs. the Ducks in 2022-23
- The Ducks ranked 32nd in goals against, conceding 335 total goals (4.1 per game) in NHL play.
- They had the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential at -129.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Anaheim
|4
|Games
|3
|2
|Points
|1
|0
|Goals
|0
|2
|Assists
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.