On Saturday, Ketel Marte (batting .349 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 8:07 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 5 of the NLCS all tied up at 2-2.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Phillies.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte has 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 71 walks while batting .276.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.

Marte is batting .476 with one homer during his last games and is on a nine-game hitting streak.

Marte has had a hit in 115 of 158 games this year (72.8%), including multiple hits 45 times (28.5%).

He has homered in 16.5% of his games in 2023 (26 of 158), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 36.1% of his games this season, Marte has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 46.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 13.9%.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 72 GP 75 .303 AVG .250 .383 OBP .335 .505 SLG .466 30 XBH 30 11 HR 14 35 RBI 47 50/35 K/BB 59/36 5 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings